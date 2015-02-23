- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.80 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,700 31,500-32,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,700-32,800 31,700-32,800 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price3 Indore 400 31,500-32,700 31,700-32,800 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,550 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex --- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900 General Foods 33,400 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,000 Mahakali 33,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,150 Prestige Foods 33,300 Premier proteins 33,250 Rama 32,500 Ruchi 33,400 Vippy 33,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Mondays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,000-58,100 58,600-58,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,300-58,400 58,900-59,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 61,400-61,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship