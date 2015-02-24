- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability. According to trade sources about 0.80 lac bags
(100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday's Previous
Market delivery 31,700-32,900
31,500-32,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,900-33,000 31,700-32,800
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 550 31,700-32,900 31,900-33,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,250
Bajrang Extractions 32,550
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex ---
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750
General Foods 33,500
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 32,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,300
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 32,750
Mahakali 33,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Prestige Foods 33,400
Premier proteins 33,250
Rama 32,250
Ruchi 33,500
Vippy 33,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesdays' open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,600-57,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 57,900-58,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 60,200-60,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 60,400-60,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,500-28,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,600-28,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship