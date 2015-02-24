- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability. According to trade sources about 0.80 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday's Previous Market delivery 31,700-32,900 31,500-32,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,900-33,000 31,700-32,800 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 550 31,700-32,900 31,900-33,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,550 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex --- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750 General Foods 33,500 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 32,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,300 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 32,750 Mahakali 33,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,000 Prestige Foods 33,400 Premier proteins 33,250 Rama 32,250 Ruchi 33,500 Vippy 33,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesdays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,600-57,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 57,900-58,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 60,400-60,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,500-28,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship