- Soybean prices opened almost steady in Indore mandi today on limited availability. According to trade sources about 0.65 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday's Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,900 31,700-32,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,700-33,000 31,900-33,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 31,500-32,900 31,700-33,000 Thursday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,550 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex --- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900 General Foods 33,600 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 32,750 Mahakali 33,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,500 Prestige Foods 33,500 Premier proteins 33,500 Rama 32,500 Ruchi 33,600 Vippy 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursdays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,000-58,100 58,000-58,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,300-58,400 58,300-58,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,600-28,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,700-28,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship