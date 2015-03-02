- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.60 lac bags (100 kg each)
arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday's Previous
Market delivery 32,000-33,200
32,000-33,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,200-33,250 32,200-33,250
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 350 32,000-33,200 32,200-33,250
Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,500
Bajrang Extractions 32,550
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex ---
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 34,000
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,700
Lakhmi Solvex 33,000
Mahakali 33,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,400
Prestige Foods 33,500
Premier proteins 33,400
Rama 33,000
Ruchi 34,000
Vippy 33,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Mondays' open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200 58,000-58,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,300-58,400 58,400-58,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,300-60,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,500-60,600
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship