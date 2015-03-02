- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.60 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 32,000-33,200 32,000-33,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,200-33,250 32,200-33,250 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 32,000-33,200 32,200-33,250 Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,550 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex --- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 34,000 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,700 Lakhmi Solvex 33,000 Mahakali 33,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,400 Prestige Foods 33,500 Premier proteins 33,400 Rama 33,000 Ruchi 34,000 Vippy 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Mondays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200 58,000-58,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,300-58,400 58,400-58,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,300-60,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,500-60,600 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship