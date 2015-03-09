- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability.
support. According to trade sources about 0.60 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in
mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday's Previous
Market delivery 32,200-32,900
31,800-32,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,300-33,000 32,000-32,800
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 150 32,200-32,900 32,300-33,000
Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions 32,300
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 33,700
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 32,250
Mahakali 33,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Prestige Foods 33,250
Premier proteins 33,250
Rama 32,250
Ruchi 33,700
Vippy 33,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Mondays' open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,100-57,200 57,100-57,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,400-57,50 57,400-57,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,200-59,300 59,200-59,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,400-59,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,000-28,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,100-28,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship