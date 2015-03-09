- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability. support. According to trade sources about 0.60 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 32,200-32,900 31,800-32,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,300-33,000 32,000-32,800 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 150 32,200-32,900 32,300-33,000 Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions 32,300 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 33,700 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 32,250 Mahakali 33,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,000 Prestige Foods 33,250 Premier proteins 33,250 Rama 32,250 Ruchi 33,700 Vippy 33,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Mondays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,100-57,200 57,100-57,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,400-57,50 57,400-57,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,200-59,300 59,200-59,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,400-59,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,000-28,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,100-28,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship