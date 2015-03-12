- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0. 55 lac bags (100 kg each)
arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday's Previous
Market delivery 32,000-32,700
32,000-32,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,200-32,800 32,200-32,800
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 320 32,000-32,700 32,200-32,800
Thursday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,250
Bajrang Extractions 32,300
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 33,800
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 32,750
Mahakali 33,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,500
Prestige Foods 33,500
Premier proteins 33,500
Rama 32,750
Ruchi 33,800
Vippy 33,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursdays' open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,600-56,700 56,600-56,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,900-57,000 56,900-57,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,200-59,300 59,200-59,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,400-59,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,200-28,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,300-28,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship