* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were up at closed on better buying support against poor
selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 32,000-32,700 32,000-32,700 32,000-32,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,200-32,800 32,200-32,800 32,200-32,800
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 32,750-33,900 32,750-33,900 32,300-33,800
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 500 32,000-32,700 32,200-32,800
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,000-57,100 56,600-56,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 57,300-57,400 56,900-57,000
plant delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,500-59,600 59,200-59,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,100-60,200 59,700-59,800 59,400-59,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 28,200-28,250
Spot (48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 28,300-28,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship