- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor arrivals. According to trade sources about 0.45 lac bags (90 kg
each)arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened Steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday's Previous
Market delivery 34,000-35,200
33,500-34,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,200-35,250 33,700-35,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 34,000-35,200 34,200-35,250
Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,500
Bajrang Extractions 34,100
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500
General Foods 35,700
Gujarat Ambuja 34,000
Indian Rubber 34,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,000
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Mahakali 35,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,700
Prestige Foods 35,500
Premier proteins 35,500
Rama 34,000
Ruchi 35,700
Vippy 35,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesdays' open Previous close
Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 59,300-59,400 59,100-59,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,600-59,700 59,400-59,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,500-61,600 61,200-61,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,700-61,800 61,400-61,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,400-31,450 31,400-31,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,500-31,550 31,500-31,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship