* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 34,000-35,200 34,000-35,200 33,500-34,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,200-35,250 34,200-35,250 33,700-35,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 34,000-35,700 34,000-35,700 33,800-35,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 34,000-35,200 34,200-35,250
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 59,100-59,200 59,300-59,400 59,100-59,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,400-59,500 59,600-59,700 59,400-59,500
plant delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,500-61,600 61,200-61,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,700-61,800 61,400-61,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,400-31,450 31,400-31,450 31,400-31,450
Spot (48% protein) 31,500-31,550 31,500-31,550 31,500-31,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship