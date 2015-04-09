- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.65 lac bags (90 kg each)arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday's Previous Market delivery 34,000-34,800 34,000-35,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,200-34,900 34,200-35,250 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 220 34,000-34,800 34,200-34,900 Thursday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,000 Bajrang Extractions 34,100 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750 General Foods 35,900 Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 35,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,000 Prestige Foods 35,600 Premier proteins 35,500 Rama 34,500 Ruchi 35,900 Vippy 35,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursdays' open Previous close Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 59,000-59,100 59,100-59,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,300-59,400 59,400-59,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,000-61,100 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,400-61,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,500-31,550 31,400-31,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,600-31,650 31,500-31,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship