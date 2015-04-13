- Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor availability support. According to trade sources about 0.40 lac bags (90 kg each)arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 34,000-34,900 33,500-34,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,200-35,000 33,700-35,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 150 34,000-34,900 34,200-35,000 Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,000 Bajrang Extractions 34,100 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750 General Foods 35,850 Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,600 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 35,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,800 Prestige Foods 35,600 Premier proteins 35,600 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 35,850 Vippy 35,550 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Mondays' open Previous close Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200 58,100-58,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,400-58,500 58,400-58,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,200-60,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,400-31,450 31,500-31,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,500-31,550 31,600-31,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship