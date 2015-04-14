BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
- Indore mandi closed today due to Aambedkar Jayanti. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday's Previous Market delivery Closed 34,000-34,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 34,200-35,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000 General Foods 36,000 Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 Indian Rubber 35,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,500 Mahakali 35,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,000 Prestige Foods 35,750 Premier proteins 35,600 Rama 34,500 Ruchi 36,000 Vippy 35,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesdays' open Previous close Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200 58,100-58,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,400-58,500 58,400-58,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,200-60,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,400-31,450 31,400-31,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,500-31,550 31,500-31,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
