- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries against poor availability. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday's Previous Market delivery 34,000-35,200 34,000-34,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,200-35,250 34,200-35,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 34,000-35,200 34,200-35,250 Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,250 General Foods 36,250 Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 Indian Rubber 36,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,900 Lakhmi Solvex 34,500 Mahakali 36,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,000 Prestige Foods 36,000 Premier proteins 36,000 Rama 35,000 Ruchi 36,250 Vippy 35,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesdays' open Previous close Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 58,200-58,300 58,000-58,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,500-58,600 58,300-58,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 59,900-60,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,100-60,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,900-31,950 31,400-31,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,000-32,050 31,500-31,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship