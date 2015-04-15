- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in
mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries against poor
availability.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday's Previous
Market delivery 34,000-35,200
34,000-34,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,200-35,250 34,200-35,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 200 34,000-35,200 34,200-35,250
Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,250
General Foods 36,250
Gujarat Ambuja 34,500
Indian Rubber 36,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,900
Lakhmi Solvex 34,500
Mahakali 36,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 36,000
Prestige Foods 36,000
Premier proteins 36,000
Rama 35,000
Ruchi 36,250
Vippy 35,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesdays' open Previous close
Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 58,200-58,300 58,000-58,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,500-58,600 58,300-58,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 59,900-60,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,100-60,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,900-31,950 31,400-31,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,000-32,050 31,500-31,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship