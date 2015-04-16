- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 0.55 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries against poor availability. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday's Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,750 34,000-35,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,700-36,000 34,200-35,250 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 220 34,500-35,750 34,700-36,000 Thursday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,500 General Foods 36,750 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber 36,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 36,250 Lakhmi Solvex 35,500 Mahakali 36,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,500 Prestige Foods 36,500 Premier proteins 36,500 Rama 35,500 Ruchi 36,750 Vippy 36,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursdays' open Previous close Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,500-58,600 58,500-58,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,400-32,450 31,900-31,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,000-32,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship