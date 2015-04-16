* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,750 34,500-35,750 34,000-35,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,700-36,000 34,700-36,000 34,200-35,250 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 35,000-37,000 35,000-37,000 34,500-36,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 220 34,500-35,750 34,700-36,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,500-58,600 58,500-58,600 58,500-58,600 plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,200-60,300 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,400-32,450 32,400-32,450 31,900-31,950 Spot (48% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,500-32,550 32,000-32,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship