- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg each)of
soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday's Previous
Market delivery 34,500-35,500
34,500-35,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,700-35,600 34,700-36,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 350 34,500-35,500 34,700-35,600
Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 36,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,500
General Foods 36,750
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000
Indian Rubber 36,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,300
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 36,400
Lakhmi Solvex 35,000
Mahakali 36,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 36,500
Prestige Foods 36,300
Premier proteins 36,500
Rama 35,000
Ruchi 36,750
Vippy 36,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Fridays' open Previous close
Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 58,000-58,100 58,200-58,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,300-58,400 58,500-58,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,000-60,100 60,200-60,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,400-60,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,400-32,450 32,400-32,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,500-32,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship