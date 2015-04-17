* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,500 34,500-35,500 34,500-35,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,700-35,600 34,700-35,600 34,700-36,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 35,000-36,750 35,000-36,750 35,000-37,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 34,500-35,500 34,700-35,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,900-58,000 58,000-58,100 58,200-58,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,200-58,300 58,300-58,400 58,500-58,600 plant delivery# 59,900-60,000 60,000-60,100 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,100-60,200 60,200-60,300 60,400-60,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,400-32,450 32,400-32,450 32,400-32,450 Spot (48% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,500-32,550 32,500-32,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship