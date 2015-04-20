- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 35,000-35,900 34,500-35,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 35,200-36,000 34,700-35,600 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 35,000-35,900 35,200-36,000 Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,750 General Foods 37,000 Gujarat Ambuja 36,000 Indian Rubber 36,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 36,500 Lakhmi Solvex 35,500 Mahakali 36,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,000 Prestige Foods 36,750 Premier proteins 36,750 Rama 35,500 Ruchi 37,000 Vippy 36,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturdays' open Previous close Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 57,600-57,700 57,600-57,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,900-58,000 57,900-58,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,500-59,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,700-59,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,400-32,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,600-32,650 32,500-32,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship