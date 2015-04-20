- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90
kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday's Previous
Market delivery 35,000-35,900
34,500-35,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 35,200-36,000 34,700-35,600
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 35,000-35,900 35,200-36,000
Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 36,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,750
General Foods 37,000
Gujarat Ambuja 36,000
Indian Rubber 36,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 36,500
Lakhmi Solvex 35,500
Mahakali 36,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,000
Prestige Foods 36,750
Premier proteins 36,750
Rama 35,500
Ruchi 37,000
Vippy 36,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturdays' open Previous close
Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 57,600-57,700 57,600-57,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,900-58,000 57,900-58,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,500-59,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,700-59,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,400-32,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,600-32,650 32,500-32,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship