- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability. According to trade sources about 0.10 lac bags (90
kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday's Previous
Market delivery 35,000-36,200
35,000-35,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 35,200-36,250 35,200-36,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 120 35,000-36,200 35,200-36,250
Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 36,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 36,000
General Foods 37,250
Gujarat Ambuja 36,000
Indian Rubber 36,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 37,000
Lakhmi Solvex 36,000
Mahakali 37,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,000
Prestige Foods 37,000
Premier proteins 37,000
Rama 36,000
Ruchi 37,250
Vippy 37,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesdays' open Previous close
Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200 58,000-58,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,400-58,500 58,300-58,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,700-59,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,100-60,200 59,900-60,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,600-32,650 32,500-32,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,700-32,750 32,600-32,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship