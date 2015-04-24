- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability. According to trade sources about 0.45 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday's Previous Market delivery 37,000-38,400 36,000-37,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,000-38,500 36,000-37,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 37,000-38,400 37,200-38,500 Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,500 General Foods 39,250 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 38,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,250 Lakhmi Solvex 37,500 Mahakali 39,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,500 Prestige Foods 39,000 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 39,250 Vippy 38,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Fridays' open Previous close Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 58,400-58,500 58,100-58,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,700-58,800 58,400-58,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,000-60,100 59,900-60,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,100-60,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,350-35,400 33,900-33,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,450-35,500 34,000-34,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship