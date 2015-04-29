- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg each)of
soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday's Previous
Market delivery 38,000-39,000
38,000-39,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,200-39,100 38,200-39,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 38,000-39,000 38,200-39,100
Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,500
General Foods 39,900
Gujarat Ambuja 39,000
Indian Rubber 39,150
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,500
Lakhmi Solvex 39,500
Mahakali 39,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,000
Prestige Foods 39,800
Premier proteins 39,800
Rama 39,000
Ruchi 39,900
Vippy 39,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesdays' open Previous close
Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 57,900-58,000 57,900-58,000
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,700-59,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,900-60,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,500-36,550 36,650-36,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 36,600-36,650 36,750-36,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship