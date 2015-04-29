- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday's Previous Market delivery 38,000-39,000 38,000-39,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,200-39,100 38,200-39,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 38,000-39,000 38,200-39,100 Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,500 General Foods 39,900 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber 39,150 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,500 Lakhmi Solvex 39,500 Mahakali 39,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,000 Prestige Foods 39,800 Premier proteins 39,800 Rama 39,000 Ruchi 39,900 Vippy 39,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesdays' open Previous close Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 57,900-58,000 57,900-58,000 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,700-59,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,900-60,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,500-36,550 36,650-36,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,600-36,650 36,750-36,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship