* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 38,000-39,000 38,000-39,000 38,000-39,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,200-39,100 38,200-39,100 38,200-39,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 38,500-39,900 38,500-39,900 38,500-40,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 38,000-39,000 38,200-39,100 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,900-58,000 57,900-58,000 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300 plant delivery# 59,500-59,600 59,700-59,800 59,700-59,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,900-60,000 59,900-60,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,500-36,550 36,500-36,550 36,650-36,700 Spot (48% protein) 36,600-36,650 36,600-36,650 36,750-36,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship