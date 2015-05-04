Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited arrivals. Most of the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state closed
today due to Buddha Punima festival. According to trade sources about 0.15 lac
bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday's Previous
Market delivery 38,000-39,400 38,000-39,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,200-39,500 38,200-39,100
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 280 38,000-39,400 38,200-39,500
Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,250
General Foods 39,850
Gujarat Ambuja 39,250
Indian Rubber 39,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,500
Lakhmi Solvex 39,000
Mahakali 39,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,700
Prestige Foods 39,750
Premier proteins 39,750
Rama 38,500
Ruchi 39,850
Vippy 39,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Mondays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,400-57,500
57,100-57,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,400-57,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,000-59,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,600-59,700 59,200-59,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,700-36,750 36,400-36,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 36,800-36,850 36,500-36,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship