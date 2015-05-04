Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. Most of the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state closed today due to Buddha Punima festival. According to trade sources about 0.15 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 38,000-39,400 38,000-39,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,200-39,500 38,200-39,100 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 280 38,000-39,400 38,200-39,500 Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,250 General Foods 39,850 Gujarat Ambuja 39,250 Indian Rubber 39,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,500 Lakhmi Solvex 39,000 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,700 Prestige Foods 39,750 Premier proteins 39,750 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 39,850 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Mondays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,400-57,500 57,100-57,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,400-57,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,000-59,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,600-59,700 59,200-59,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,700-36,750 36,400-36,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,800-36,850 36,500-36,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship