- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg
each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday's Previous
Market delivery 38,500-39,900 38,000-39,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,700-40,000 38,200-39,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 320 38,500-39,900 38,700-40,000
Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,750
General Foods 40,500
Gujarat Ambuja 39,500
Indian Rubber 40,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 40,250
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Mahakali 40,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,300
Prestige Foods 40,250
Premier proteins 40,250
Rama 39,500
Ruchi 40,500
Vippy 40,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesdays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200
57,500-57,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,400-58,500 57,800-57,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 59,500-59,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 59,700-59,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,400-38,450 36,700-36,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 38,500-38,550 36,800-36,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship