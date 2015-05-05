- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday's Previous Market delivery 38,500-39,900 38,000-39,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,700-40,000 38,200-39,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 320 38,500-39,900 38,700-40,000 Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,750 General Foods 40,500 Gujarat Ambuja 39,500 Indian Rubber 40,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 40,250 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 40,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,300 Prestige Foods 40,250 Premier proteins 40,250 Rama 39,500 Ruchi 40,500 Vippy 40,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesdays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200 57,500-57,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,400-58,500 57,800-57,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 59,500-59,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 59,700-59,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,400-38,450 36,700-36,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 38,500-38,550 36,800-36,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship