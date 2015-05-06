- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 0.55 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday's Previous Market delivery 39,500-40,800 38,500-39,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,700-40,000 38,700-40,900 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 39,500-40,800 39,700-40,900 Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 40,500 General Foods 41,250 Gujarat Ambuja 40,500 Indian Rubber 41,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 41,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 40,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 41,000 Prestige Foods 41,000 Premier proteins 41,000 Rama 40,000 Ruchi 41,250 Vippy 40,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesdays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,500-58,600 58,100-58,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,800-58,900 58,400-58,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,400-60,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,700-38,750 38,400-38,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 38,800-38,850 38,500-38,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship