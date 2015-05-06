- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 0.55 lac bags (90 kg
each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday's Previous
Market delivery 39,500-40,800 38,500-39,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,700-40,000 38,700-40,900
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 39,500-40,800 39,700-40,900
Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 40,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 40,500
General Foods 41,250
Gujarat Ambuja 40,500
Indian Rubber 41,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 41,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 41,000
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Mahakali 40,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 41,000
Prestige Foods 41,000
Premier proteins 41,000
Rama 40,000
Ruchi 41,250
Vippy 40,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesdays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,500-58,600
58,100-58,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,800-58,900 58,400-58,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,200-60,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,400-60,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,700-38,750 38,400-38,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 38,800-38,850 38,500-38,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous
close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship