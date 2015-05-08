- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 0.80 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries against poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday's Previous Market delivery 39,000-40,700 38,500-40,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 39,200-40,800 38,700-40,300 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 39,000-40,700 39,200-40,800 Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 41,000 Bajrang Extractions 39,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,250 General Foods 41,750 Gujarat Ambuja 41,000 Indian Rubber 41,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 42,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 42,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 41,250 Lakhmi Solvex 41,250 Mahakali 41,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,000 Prestige Foods 41,800 Premier proteins 41,500 Rama 41,000 Ruchi 41,750 Vippy 41,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Fridays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,600-58,700 58,600-58,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,900-59,000 58,900-59,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,500-60,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,700-60,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,350-39,400 38,350-38,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 39,450-39,500 38,450-38,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship