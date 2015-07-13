Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 13
- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.45 lac bags (90 kg each)of
soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday's Previous
Market delivery 33,500-34,400 34,000-34,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,700-34,500 34,200-34,800
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 33,500-34,400 33,700-34,500
Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,600
General Foods 35,200
Gujarat Ambuja 34,250
Indian Rubber 34,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,500
Lakhmi Solvex 34,250
Mahakali 34,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,500
Prestige Foods 34,500
Premier proteins 34,600
Rama 34,000
Ruchi 35,200
Vippy 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600
57,500-57,600
solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 57,800-57,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,900-60,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,100-60,200 60,100-60,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,350-30,400 30,350-30,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,450-30,500 30,450-30,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship