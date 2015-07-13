Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 13 - Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.45 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 33,500-34,400 34,000-34,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,700-34,500 34,200-34,800 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 33,500-34,400 33,700-34,500 Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,600 General Foods 35,200 Gujarat Ambuja 34,250 Indian Rubber 34,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,250 Mahakali 34,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,500 Prestige Foods 34,500 Premier proteins 34,600 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 35,200 Vippy 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600 solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 57,800-57,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,900-60,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,100-60,200 60,100-60,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,350-30,400 30,350-30,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,450-30,500 30,450-30,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship