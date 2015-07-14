- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability.
According to trade sources about 0.40 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in
mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday's Previous
Market delivery 33,800-34,700 33,500-34,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,000-34,800 33,700-34,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 33,800-34,700 34,000-34,800
Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000
General Foods 35,200
Gujarat Ambuja 34,500
Indian Rubber 35,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,750
Lakhmi Solvex 34,500
Mahakali 34,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,000
Prestige Foods 35,000
Premier proteins 355,000
Rama 34,500
Ruchi 35,200
Vippy 35,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,800-57,900 57,500-57,600
solvent market delivery 58,100-58,200
57,800-57,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,000-60,100 59,700-59,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,200-60,300 59,900-60,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,550-30,600 30,350-30,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,650-30,700 30,450-30,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship