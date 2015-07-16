- Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday's Previous
Market delivery Closed 33,600-34,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed 33,800-34,800
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore --- --- ---
Thursday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,700
General Foods 34,900
Gujarat Ambuja 34,250
Indian Rubber 34,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,500
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Mahakali 34,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,700
Prestige Foods 34,500
Premier proteins 34,650
Rama 34,250
Ruchi 34,900
Vippy 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,100-57,200 57,500-57,600
solvent market delivery 57,400-57,500
57,800-57,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,500-59,600 59,700-59,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,900-60,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,500-30,550 30,650-30,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,600-30,650 30,750-30,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship