Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 28
- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore Mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday's previous Market delivery
29,000-30,400 29,000-30,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 29,200-30,500
29,200-30,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 350 29,000-30,400 29,200-30,500
Monday's Soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,000
Ambika Solvex --
AVAgri 31,000
Bajrang Extractions 29,800
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,000
General Foods 30,900
Gujarat Ambuja 30,500
Indian Rubber 31,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 30,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishnan Oil --
Kriti Industries 30,750
Lakhmi Solvex --
Mahakali 30,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 31,000
Prestige Foods 31,000
Premier proteins --
Rama 30,000
Ruchi 30,900
Vippy 30,000
Soy Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,100-68,200
67,100-66,200
market delivery 68,400-68,500 67,400-67,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,200-71,300
70,200-70,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,400-71,500
70,400-70,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1260-1330 1260-1330
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1340 1340
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,350-24,400 24,350-24,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 24,450-24,500 24,450-24,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship