Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 28 - Soybean prices opened steady in Indore Mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's previous Market delivery 29,000-30,400 29,000-30,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 29,200-30,500 29,200-30,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 29,000-30,400 29,200-30,500 Monday's Soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,000 Ambika Solvex -- AVAgri 31,000 Bajrang Extractions 29,800 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 31,000 General Foods 30,900 Gujarat Ambuja 30,500 Indian Rubber 31,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 30,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishnan Oil -- Kriti Industries 30,750 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 30,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 31,000 Prestige Foods 31,000 Premier proteins -- Rama 30,000 Ruchi 30,900 Vippy 30,000 Soy Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,100-68,200 67,100-66,200 market delivery 68,400-68,500 67,400-67,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,200-71,300 70,200-70,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,400-71,500 70,400-70,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1260-1330 1260-1330 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1340 1340 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,350-24,400 24,350-24,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 24,450-24,500 24,450-24,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship