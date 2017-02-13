Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 13 - Soybean prices opened weak in Indore Mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's previous Market delivery 28,000-29,400 28,250-29,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 28,200-29,500 28,400-29,600 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 650 28,000-29,400 28,200-29,500 Monday's Soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 30,000 Ambika Solvex 30,200 AVAgri 30,000 Bajrang Extractions 29,250 Betul Oils 30,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 30,000 General Foods 30,200 Gujarat Ambuja 29,750 Indian Rubber 30,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 29,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishnan Oil -- Kriti Industries 29,750 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 29,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 30,500 Prestige Foods 30,200 Premier proteins 29,750 Rama 29,500 Ruchi 30,200 Vippy 29,650 Soy Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 67,100-67,200 market delivery 66,900-67,000 67,400-67,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 70,200-70,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 70,400-70,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1270-1340 1270-1340 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1350 1350 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 23,200-23,250 23,500-23,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 23,300-23,350 23,600-23,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship