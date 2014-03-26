DUBAI, March 26 Indonesia's second-largest
telecom operator, PT Indosat, has agreed to sell its 5
percent stake in PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk
for $122 million, Indosat's parent firm Ooredoo said
on Wednesday.
Indosat will sell 239.83 million shares to institutional
investors in a book build offering at a price of 5,800 rupiahs
($0.51) per share, according to an Ooredoo statement.
"Indosat's exit from PT Tower Bersama frees up capital to
deploy in the business, paying down outstanding debt, supporting
our on-going capital investment plans in Indonesia and for
general corporate purposes," Nasser Marafih, chief executive of
Qatar's Ooredoo, said in the statement.
Merrill Lynch is acting as sole placement agent on the Tower
Bersama stake sale and CLSA Singapore is co-lead manager.
In 2012, Indosat sold 2,500 towers to Tower Bersama for $406
million.
Ooredoo's Indonesia operations made a loss of 849.8 million
riyals ($233.37 million) in 2013. This compares with a profit of
223.2 million riyals a year earlier.
($1 = 11392.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
($1 = 3.6415 Qatar Riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith in Dubai; Editing by Stephen Powell)