JAKARTA Dec 8 Indonesian telecommunication
operator PT Indosat Tbk said on Monday it plans to
issue debt worth a total of 9 trillion rupiah ($729 million)
mainly to refinance existing borrowings and to pay network
licensing fees.
Indosat's debt includes 1.5 trillion rupiah owed to PT Bank
Central Asia Tbk, 700 billion to PT Bank Negara
Indonesia Tbk and 250 billion to Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi UFJ, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Indosat said it also has to pay network licensing fees to
the Indonesian government.
($1 = 12,347.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by David Holmes)