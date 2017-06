HONG KONG Nov 15 Indosat PT, Indonesia's No.2 mobile phone provider, is set to enter into exclusive talks with Tower Bersama Infrastructure PT to sell telecom towers in a deal valued at about $500 million, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Indosat had initially planned to sell about 4,000 telecom towers, but the source said the deal would now be for fewer than that number.

A final deal was expected to be signed before the end of the year, the source added. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)