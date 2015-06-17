JAKARTA, June 17 Indonesian telecommunication
operator PT Indosat Tbk is looking at the possibility
of buying a stake in Internet services provider PT Link Net Tbk
, but has not decided whether it will take the next
step, its chief executive told Reuters.
"We are looking at it," Indosat CEO Alexander Rusli said in
a text message. "But we are still studying whether it is a good
investment opportunity for us."
PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk and PT XL Axiata Tbk
were also interested in a stake in Link Net, local
media had previously reported.
XL Axiata spokeswoman Turina Farouk declined to comment. MNC
was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Additional reporting by Cindy
Silviana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)