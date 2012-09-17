BRIEF-MyFiziq Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market regarding a proposed joint venture agreement that is material to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Sept 17 Indosat Tbk PT : * Indosat President Director and CEO Harry Sasongko Tirtojondro to be replaced by Alexander Rusli as of November 1 - Qatar Telecom * Qtel owns approximately 65 percent of Indosat
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market regarding a proposed joint venture agreement that is material to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)