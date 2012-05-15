JAKARTA May 15 Indonesian TV broadcaster PT
Indosiar Karya Media has no plan to go private even
though its rival PT Energi Mahkota Teknologi bought a
majority stake in the firm last year, an executive at the
company said on Tuesday.
Elang Mahkota, a leading media group controlled by the
Sariaatmadja family, bought a controlling stake in Indosiar in
2011 from the Salim group, another wealthy Indonesian family.
Sariaatmadja currently owns a 83.78 percent stake in the TV
firm.
"We have no plan at all to go private," Alvin Sariaatmadja,
a director at Indosiar as well as in Elang Mahkota, told
Reuters.
Capital market players have speculated that Elang Mahkota
will offer to buy the rest of Indosiar's shares, leading to a
228 percent jump in Indosiar's share price since the end of
third quarter 2011.
Shares of Indosiar rose 0.6 percent to 4,400 rupiah on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Erica
Billingham)