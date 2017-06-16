Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
PARIS, June 16 Indosuez Wealth Management, the international private banking arm of France's Credit Agricole , said on Friday it had started exclusive discussions to acquire the private banking activities of CIC bank in Singapore and Hong Kong.
The transaction, expected to be finalised by the end of the year, would have a negative effect below 2 basis points on the fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio of Credit Agricole S.A. and Credit Agricole Group, Indosuez said.
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.