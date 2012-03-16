JAKARTA, March 9 PT MNC Skyvision,
Indonesia's largest pay TV provider, has reinitiated a plan to
raise $300-$400 million via an initial public offering in June
after it scrapped the plan last year, three sources with direct
knowledge of the plan said on Friday.
The company, a unit of media group PT Global Mediacom
, plans to sell a 20-30 percent stake to the public
while several anchor investors, including U.S private equity
firm Saban Capital Group, have expressed interest in buying a
significant stake in the IPO, sources said.
"The parent firm [Global Mediacom] aims to launch the IPO in
June and they're not too worried about demand now," said one of
the sources who declined to be identified as they're not
authorized to speak to the media.
The firm, which is part of a media empire owned by Hary
Tanoesoedibjo, re-appointed Morgan Stanley as joint
global coordinator for the IPO.
It decided to drop a mandate for UBS who acted as
global coordinator last year and appoint JP Morgan
instead, sources said.
The company had planned to launch the IPO in the third
quarter of last year but decided to delay due to concerns over
pricing given weak investor sentiment due to the eurozone debt
crisis.
MNC Skyvision is Indonesia's market leader in satellite pay
TV with a 78 percent market share from its two brands Indovision
and Top TV. Indonesia's pay TV market penetration rates remain
still low.
The MNC Group, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Matthew Bigg)