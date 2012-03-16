(Recasts lead, adds details)
JAKARTA, March 9 PT MNC Skyvision,
Indonesia's largest pay TV provider, has reinitiated a plan to
raise $300-$400 million via an initial public offering in June
to take advantage of rising consumer spending in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy, sources said on Friday.
The company, a unit of media group PT Global Mediacom
, plans to sell a 20-30 percent stake to the public
while several anchor investors, including U.S private equity
firm Saban Capital Group, have expressed interest in buying a
significant stake in the IPO, sources said.
"The parent firm [Global Mediacom] aims to launch the IPO in
June and they're not too worried about demand now," said one of
the sources who declined to be identified as they're not
authorized to speak to the media.
Indonesia economy expanded 6.5 percent in 2011 while
its GDP per capita has also surpassed $3,000, which analysts
believe will spark huge domestic demand as its middle
class grows.
Media companies stand to benefit
from higher disposable income s as more people
buy TV and subscriber-based media such as Pay
TV . At present, TV penetration is 60 percent while pay
TV penetration stands at 3 percent, according to government
figures.
MNC Skyvision is Indonesia's market leader in
satellite pay TV with a 78 percent market share from its two
brands Indovision and Top TV. Indonesia's pay TV market
penetration rates remain still low.
MNC Skyvision has more than 850,000 subscribers in the
first quarter of 2011 and expected to reach 1.1 million
subscribers by the end of that year, the
company has said.
The firm, which is part of a media empire owned by Hary
Tanoesoedibjo, re-appointed Morgan Stanley as joint
global coordinator for the IPO.
It decided to drop a mandate for UBS who acted as
global coordinator last year and appoint JP Morgan
instead, sources said.
The company had planned to launch the IPO in the third
quarter of last year but decided to delay due to concerns over
pricing given weak investor sentiment due to the eurozone debt
crisis.
The MNC Group, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Matthew Bigg)