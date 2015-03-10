UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
March 10 Indra Sistemas SA
* Says wins $11 million radar technology contract in China
* Indra to install five systems to reinforce aerospace monitoring in east of China Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sarah White; Writing by Paul Day)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)