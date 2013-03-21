MADRID, March 21 Spanish technology company
Indra said on Thursday it would halve its dividend for
2012 so it could continue to pay shareholders while not
increasing its debt of over 600 million euros ($775.53 million).
Indra will pay shareholders 0.34 euro per share for 2012,
compared to 0.68 euro the previous year, the company said in a
statement to Spain's stock market regulator.
Indra's net debt is now roughly twice its core earnings and
containing that debt is a priority for the firm, it said.
"Current estimates for the business and cash flow in the
coming years means we can forecast that the dividend to be paid
out in 2014 for 2013 will be the same or higher," the company
said in the statement.
Indra, which offers consulting and technology services
across a variety of sectors in over 120 countries, has said that
poor macroeconomic conditions in recession-hit Spain have
dragged on business.
The company's domestic market accounts for over 40 percent
of the group's sales and Indra said it could see double-digit
revenue decline again in Spain this year.
Indra reported a 13 percent fall in net profit to 157
million euros for 2012.
($1 = 0.7737 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Dan Grebler)