MADRID Nov 14 Spanish IT firm Indra reported on Wednesday a 36 percent fall in nine-month net profit to 93 million euros ($118 million), owing to one-off payouts and domestic weakness.

Indra posted a 25 percent fall in nine-month earnings before interest and tax to 152 million euros. ($1 = 0.7856 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day)