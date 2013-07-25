BRIEF-Abico FS to divest 15 pct stake in DaiichiKasei Holdings at 390.5 yen
* Says it plans to sell entire 15 percent stake of shares in Japanese firm DaiichiKasei Holdings to Jabon International Co Ltd, at 390.5 million yen
MADRID, July 25 Spanish information technology firm Indra said its first-half net profit fell 22 percent to 47.6 million euros, as a weak Spanish economy dragged on a more robust performance abroad.
Revenues rose 1 percent to 1.49 billion euros, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll, although net profit was lower than anticipated. [ID;nL6N0FU2K7]. Spanish sales account for more than two fifths of the total. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 Japan's Toshiba Corp has narrowed down the field of bidders for its chip unit to four suitors including Broadcom Ltd and Western Digital Corp, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.