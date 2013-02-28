MADRID Feb 28 Spanish information technology firm Indra reported on Thursday a 13 percent fall in annual net profit to 157 million euros ($205.25 million), as business was hit by the weak domestic economy.

Indra posted a 19 percent fall in annual earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 217 million euros. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)