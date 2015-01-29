MADRID Jan 29 The board of Spanish technology company Indra will meet on Thursday and propose Fernando Abril-Martorell as new chairman to replace Javier Monzon, a source with knowledge of the move said on Thursday.

"The board will name today Fernando Abril-Martorell as new chairman," said the source on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)