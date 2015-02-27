Feb 27 Spain's Indra

* Says had a net loss of 92 million euros ($103.02 million) in 2014 versus forecast of net profit of 112 million euros in Reuters poll

* Says free cash flow at end 2014 was 47 million euros

* Says 2014 EBITDA was 268 million euros versus Reuters forecast of 272 million euros, down 9.9 percent from year earlier

* Says full year 2014 earnings include provisions and impairments with negative impact of 196 million euros on profit, and 265 million euros on operative income Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)