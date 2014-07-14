BRIEF-FOX News says Bill Shine, co-president of FOX News Channel, has resigned
* Fox news says bill shine, co-president of fox news channel since august 2016, has resigned, will leave co after helping transition over next few weeks
MADRID, July 14 UBS said on Monday it would sell an about 4 percent stake in Spanish technology firm Indra on behalf of investor Casa Grande de Cartagena through an accelerated book build process.
Casa Grande de Cartagena, which earlier this month sold a 3 percent stake in Spanish steel maker Acerinox, is an investment vehicle owned by members of the founding family of construction and airport management company Ferrovial. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Fox news says bill shine, co-president of fox news channel since august 2016, has resigned, will leave co after helping transition over next few weeks
* Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source