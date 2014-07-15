MADRID, July 15 Spanish investment vehicle Casa
Grande de Cartagena, owned by members of the wealthy
construction family Del Pino, has sold about 4 percent in
technology firm Indra for 77.0 million euros ($105.03
million), bookrunner UBS said in a statement on Tuesday.
UBS placed the stake with institutional investors via an
accelerated bookbuild at 11.72 euros each, or a 3 percent
discount to Monday's closing share price of 12.08 euros.
Earlier this month the del Pino family, founders of
construction and airport management company Ferrovial,
sold 3 percent of Spanish stainless steel maker Acerinox
for 100 million euros.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
