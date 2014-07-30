MADRID, July 30 Spanish technology company Indra
posted a 5 percent rise in operating profit to 101
million euros ($135.1 million) on Wednesday and reiterated its
full year targets, despite reporting negative free cash flow of
3 million euros.
Indra said the improvement of free cash flow would be
concentrated in the second half of the year. Its target is for
free cash flow of more than 100 million euros by year-end.
Indra, whose IT business services include energy, finance
and defence, said revenues fell 1 percent year-on-year to 1.48
billion euros, versus 1.49 bln euros as predicted in the poll.
($1 = 0.7475 Euros)
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day)